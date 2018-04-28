

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A portion of Allen Road will be closed all weekend as crews complete spring maintenance along the major thoroughfare.

The road was closed in both directions between Sheppard Avenue and Highway 401 late Friday night and will not reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, crews will resurface the roadway, repair some damaged guardrails, inspect bridges and overpasses, repaint pavement markings, remove graffiti and trim trees that are atop retaining walls.

The city says that it will retime traffic signals on nearby routes to reduce gridlock during the closure but drivers are still warned to expect delays.

The closure comes one week after the city shut down the Don Valley Parkway for its annual spring maintenance.

The city says that both Dufferin and Bathurst streets should be used as alternative routes while Allen Road is closed.