Alleged stolen SUV slams into unmarked police vehicles in new video

A video showing the moment that the driver of a stolen car crashed into two unmarked police vehicles while trying to evade arrest in Etobicoke earlier this week has been released.

According to police, members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJT) were attempting to conduct a vehicle stop in the Eva Road and the West End Mall area at around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 when the suspect fled and deliberately struck two unmarked vehicles.

The video released by police shows the two unmarked cars blocking the entrance to a parking garage. Seconds later an officer is seen narrowly getting out of the way just before the suspect crashes into both vehicles and flips onto its side.

Police say that Emergency Task Force officers had to extract two suspects from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An officer also sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

“Officers assigned to the provincial carjacking taskforce observed a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in order to prevent a pursuit and at that time the driver rolled the car in an attempt top get away. Officers pulled the two occupants so safety and subsequently arrested them,” Acting Duty Insp. Errol Watson told reporters at the scene.

A suspected stolen vehicle involved in a rollover in Etobicoke on Monday morning is shown. (Mike Walker)

Police say that the suspects taken into custody are believed to be responsible for three break-and-enters that took place on Dec. 3 and on Dec. 13 in the Etobicoke area.

In all three of the incidents, police say that the suspects forced their way inside homes in the early morning hours in search of the keys belonging to vehicles parked outside. In two of the incidents, police say that the suspects ended up confronting residents and demanding keys. In the other incident they managed to steal a set of car keys while the victims slept.

An 18-year-old man, identified as Rashid Zulmai, is facing 14 charges in connection with the investigation, including robbery with violence. The second suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male. He is charged with 12 offences, including robbery with violence. His name is being withheld per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.