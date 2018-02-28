

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur will be back in a Toronto court today via video link.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January and has since been charged him with six counts of first-degree murder.

Police say most of his alleged victims were men who had gone missing from Toronto's gay village.

Investigators have said they have found the dismembered remains of six individuals in large planters at a home in the city where McArthur did landscaping work and rented storage space.

Police have identified three sets of remains so far -- 49-year-old Arthur Kinsman, 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi and 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam.

McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, as well as the presumed deaths, of 44-year-old Esen, 58-year-old Majeed Kayhan and Dean Lisowick, who was either 43 or 44.