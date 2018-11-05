

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to make a court appearance on Monday morning after he waived his right to a preliminary inquiry two weeks ago.

McArthur is expected to appear in Ontario's Superior Court of Justice at 9 a.m.

After waiving his right to a preliminary inquiry on Oct 22., CP24’s crime specialist Steve Ryan said one of the reasons an accused person may do this is in preparation for a guilty plea.

McArthur’s lawyer previously told the court that his client conceded there was sufficient evidence in the case to move directly to trial, bringing the case to the Superior Court.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Many of the men had tied to the city’s LGBTQ community and had been previously reported as missing.

Following a months-long investigation, McArthur was arrested in January.

As the investigation unfolded in the months that followed, officers said they found the remains of eight men at or near a Leaside home where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Investigators previously said they do not believe there are any more alleged victims.

None of the charges have been proven in court.