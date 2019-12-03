Alleged feces thrower expected appears briefly in court
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 12:53PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 7:50PM EST
TORONTO -- The man accused of throwing liquefied feces on strangers in Toronto is back in court.
Samuel Opoku was arrested last week and charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.
The arrest came after three alleged attacks in or near two university campuses in the city.
Police say the alleged incidents involved five people that had no known connection to Opoku.
