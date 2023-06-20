Alleged assault, indecent act at TTC station deemed 'non-criminal': police

A police investigation into an alleged assault and indecent act at a TTC subway station last week has determined that the incident was not criminal.

Investigators released images of a suspect on Monday who they said tried to grab a 14-year-old girl’s face before he performed indecent acts on a subway train that was leaving Wilson Station on June 12.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the man was identified and arrested.

However, according to police, upon further investigation “the incident has been deemed non-criminal in nature.”

No other information has been released.