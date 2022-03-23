All YRDSB schools closed today due to freezing rain
A period of freezing rain for Toronto and parts of the GTA is forcing some local school boards to cancel bus service and close schools.
York Region: The YRDSB says all bus services are cancelled and all schools are closed today. The YCDSB says bus service is cancelled today but all of its schools are open.
Peel Region: Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall, and buses in STOPR ZONE 3 are cancelled today. All other DPCDSB schools are open. No buses are running to PDSB schools in Zone 3.
Halton Region: All Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board schools are open but bus service is cancelled in Zone 3.
Simcoe County: All bus service serving schools in Simcoe County is cancelled,
Waterloo Region: All WRDSB and WCDSB schools are closed due to freezing rain risk.
Guelph: All Upper Grand District School Board schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Flickers of defiance amid Putin's crackdown in Russia
Despite President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent — unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia — there remain flickers of protest and defiance.
How to treat yourself at home if you have Omicron
Amid the ongoing risk of getting infected with COVID-19, Canadians may be wondering how to go about treating themselves, should they catch the virus. Experts share their advice for handling infection and what supplies to stock up on for recovery.
Taliban nixes higher education for girls in Afghanistan despite earlier pledges
In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6, a Taliban official said Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year.
One 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash
China says one of two black boxes from the China Eastern plane crash was found in severely damaged condition. The recorder is so damaged that they are not able to tell whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.
Trudeau arrives in Brussels to address European Parliament ahead of NATO, G7 talks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicks off a whirlwind trip with an address to the European Parliament in Brussels later today on his second visit to the continent this month.
Political scientist says confidence-and-supply deal between Liberals, NDP is unnecessary
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh could face some tough questions as the ink dries on a newly announced deal that would see his party support the Liberal minority government for the next three years.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Nalie Agustin, whose cancer journey inspired thousands worldwide, dies at 33
Nalie Agustin, whose years-long battle with cancer touched the hearts of thousands of her supporters on social media and beyond, has passed away, according to her family.
London
-
Balance of power between urban and rural trustees preserved on TVDSB
A pitch to shake-up the electoral boundaries represented by public school board trustees was withdrawn.
-
London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing board
After receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.
-
Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for many parts of the region.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
-
Ontario putting $91M toward electric vehicle chargers at rest stops, parks
Ontario is putting $91 million toward installing electric vehicle chargers at highway rest stops, carpool parking lots, parks and hockey arenas.
Ottawa
-
Wear your mask, please: Some Ottawa businesses continue public health measure
Despite the province lifting the mask mandate, some Ottawa businesses are asking patrons to keep wearing them for the time being.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City council sits in-person for first time since 2020
Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.
-
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
Windsor
-
Feds, province expected to make $4B EV battery plant announcement in Windsor
The federal and provincial governments will be in Windsor Wednesday where they’re expected to announce details around a $4 billion joint-venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution for the first Lithium-Ion battery production plant in Canada.
-
Windsor police chief announces retirement
Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno is retiring from her position before the end of her five-year contract.
-
Small Windsor school - big Best Buy grant to support Lego robotics team
Hetherington Elementary has received $10,000 from retail giant Best Buy to buy new robots and laptops.
Barrie
-
Weather warnings bring widespread school bus cancellations
An impending mix of messy weather has caused a number of school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning.
-
Simcoe County house prices shatter records and dreams of hopeful homebuyers
Housing prices across Simcoe County are shattering records and the hopes of many first-time homebuyers.
-
Alliston woman dies in hospital after weekend house fire
A house fire that broke out on Sunday evening in Alliston has claimed the life of one person.
Atlantic
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Calgary
-
'Will be deeply missed:' loved ones share memories of Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, after random fatal stabbing
The friends and family of Vanessa Ladouceur are speaking out to honour the life of the 31-year-old who was killed in a senseless attack in the Beltline on Friday.
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3
Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
Winnipeg
-
Obby Khan unofficial winner in Fort Whyte byelection for Tories
Manitoba businessman and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan will likely be heading to the Manitoba Legislature.
-
'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets
With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow. Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.
-
Close byelection result is a sign there is work to do: Premier Stefanson
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says last night's close byelection result is a sign that the government has work to do in order to earn people's trust.
Vancouver
-
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warns
As spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remain
Metro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.