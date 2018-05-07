

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Cold case investigators are renewing their call for information in the murder of a 21-year-old woman who was strangled and left for dead in a high school parking lot in Brockton Village 26 years ago.

The body of Lori Pinkus, a 21-year-old sex-trade worker, was found in the parking lot of Brockton High School, located on Croatia Street near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue, shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 8, 1991.

Police said a school caretaker located her partially naked body lying on the ground.

According to police, Pinkus, who had recently moved to Toronto from Ottawa, had been assaulted, strangled, and left for dead.

Prior to the discovery of her body, police said she was last seen leaving a local bar after having a drink with friends.

Full forensic exams of the scene and body were conducted but Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said DNA testing was not available in 1991.

“Recently DNA testing was conducted on this case. As a result, a strong male DNA profile was developed. He is currently not in the national DNA data bank. Now that we have the killer’s DNA, we just need a name to go with it,” Gallant said in a video appeal released Monday.

“There is no doubt that there are people who are close with the offender or who were close to him back at the time of this offence and you know he is responsible for this murder.”

Gallant said that those who come forward can choose to remain anonymous.

“It has been 26 years that this murderer has escaped justice. This is a killer who left a young woman’s body on display in a school yard. It is time he is held to account for his despicable actions,” Gallant said.

“All we need is his name, nothing more.”