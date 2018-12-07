

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





All westbound lanes on Highway 401 have been closed near Pearson International Airport following a tractor trailer rollover.

It happened in the westbound lanes just past Highway 427 at around 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the truck burst into flames as a result of the rollover.

The lone male occupant of the vehicle managed to escape the blaze and was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Ministry of Transportation says that the truck was carrying some sort of paper product, which may have allowed the fire to quickly spread.

Heavy tow equipment has been brought to the scene and will be used to remove the charred truck from the roadway.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.