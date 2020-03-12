TORONTO -- All publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks following March break due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Ontario government made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, saying that the decision was made based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“This means that Ontario schools have been ordered to remain closed from March 14 through to April 5, 2020,” the statement reads.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe.”

Based on latest available advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, and the experts at the #COVID19 Command Table, our government has directed all publicly funded schools in Ontario to close for 2 weeks following March break. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 12, 2020

The decision comes as two people under the age of 18 were diagnosed with the virus over the last 24 hours. One of the patients is “quite young,” health officials added.

Speaking to reporters that afternoon, Dr. David Williams said that there isn’t much data on how COVID-19 can impact children, but the latest cases have proven that children can develop the illness.

“While I don’t believe there is much illness, it does give the potential of bringing back infection and introducing it to various settings including schools and daycares.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.