All lanes on Dufferin bridge now closed for repairs; work could take months

All lanes on the Dufferin Street bridge have been placed under emergency closure for repairs that could take months, the city said Friday.

Previously, only the southbound lane was closed for repairs, but the city said that additional damage discovered has increased the scope of needed work.

Vehicles will not have access to the bridge while crews facilitate the “necessary” repair work, a city release said.

The pedestrian sidewalk will remain open and people cycling can dismount and walk their bike across.

The city says repairs to the bridge are expected to take up to two months. However, staff will work to complete the repairs quickly and minimize the closure period, the release states.

Road users in the area are advised to plan travel in advance, allow extra time and consider using public transit. More information on road closures in Toronto can be found by visting www.toronto.ca/RoadRestrictions.