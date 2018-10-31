

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 407 were shut down in both directions after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire in Vaughan.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Keele Street.

Ontario Provincial Police said that the highway has been shut down in both directions between Dufferin and Bathurst streets as emergency crews respond to the incident.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the vehicle was “fully engulfed.” Heavy black smoke could be seen over the highway.

Schmidt asked drivers stuck on the highway to stay where they are and not to use the shoulder to try and navigate through traffic.

“Don’t try to do something on your own and drive on the shoulder because you will prevent emergency responders from getting to the scene,” he said

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.