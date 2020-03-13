TORONTO -- All programming inside Toronto District School Board properties, including daycare services, will be closed for the next three weeks.

The announcement comes from the school board’s director, John Malloy, on Friday afternoon – one day after the provincial government ordered all publicly funded schools to close for two weeks after March Break.

Malloy said the move comes in an effort to “minimize contact between people, especially children, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“For this reason, all childcare centres located inside TDSB schools will also be closed and all TDSB extended day programs will be cancelled from March 14 through to April 5,” he said.

Malloy added that he recognizes these closures and cancellations will be “challenging for many families,” but states that “this approach is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all families and is consistent with the Ministerial Order to close schools.”

Furthermore, all evening uses of TDSB facilities, as well as recreation programs and school-based meetings, will also be banned during this time period.

On Thursday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the order to close all publicly funded schools across the province until April 5 was a “necessary precaution to keep people safe.”

Lecce said the decision was made immediately following a recommendation by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

Speaking to reporters that afternoon, Williams said there has not been much data released thus far on how COVID-19 can impact children. Two people under the age of 18 were diagnosed with the virus this week in the province, proving that it can in fact develop in children.