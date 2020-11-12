TORONTO -- The second day of the Toronto van attack trial is underway.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings. Story continues below.

Alek Minassian’s judge-alone trial, which is being held via videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, began on Tuesday with the Crown opening its case.

An agreed statement of facts, including video clips and photographs, detailing the deadly attack was read through by prosecutors before Minassian’s hours-long police interview was shown.

Minassian is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He was read his charges on the first day of his trial and replied saying “I’m entering a plea of not criminally responsible.”

On the afternoon of April 23, 2018, Minassian drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues. He struck dozens of people, ultimately killing eight women and two men.

The victims were 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

Minassian, who is now 28 years old, has previously admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, citing years of sexual rejection from women as the reasoning behind it.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said the case hinges on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.

Under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code, a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan said the court will hear from various experts in the fields of psychiatry and psychology throughout the trial.

The defence has not yet stated what mental disorder Minassian will argue he suffered from.

The virtual trial is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Members of the public wanting to observe the proceedings can do so at the Metro Toronto Convention. Those attending are required to wear a face mask, observe social distancing requirements and be subject to a screening questionnaire.