TORONTO -- Alek Minassian’s father is expected to testify at his son’s murder trial today.

Following the Crown closing its case, lawyers are expected to begin calling witnesses in their not criminally responsible defence.

In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Boris Bytensky said their first witness, “Mr. Minassian Sr.,” is set to detail his son’s “upbringing and background” as he takes the stand for at least two days beginning on Monday.

Minassian is not expected to testify at his high-profile trial, which is being held via videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than two and a half years ago, on April 23, 2018, Minassian drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues. He struck dozens of people, ultimately killing eight women and two men.

The victims were 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

On the first day of the trial, Minassian was read his charges and replied saying “I’m entering a plea of not criminally responsible.”

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, citing years of sexual rejection from women as the reasoning behind it.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, who is overseeing the case, says the trial hinges on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.

Under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code, a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

The defence is expected to call various experts in the fields of psychiatry and psychology to testify following Minassian’s father taking the stand.

On Thursday, court heard that a psychiatrist hired by defence lawyers found Minassian to have an “autistic way of thinking.”

Defense lawyers have not yet laid out what mental disorder Minassian had at the time of the deadly attack that could have made him not understand what he was doing was wrong.

But, on Thursday, Crown, prosecutor Joseph Callaghan provided insight into some of the evidence Minassian’s lawyers may rely on during the trial.

A report prepared by a psychiatrist hired by the defence states that Minassian was not psychotic, but had a thought process similar to psychosis, Callaghan said.

Court is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks.