TORONTO -- The father of the 28-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded 16 others in the Toronto van attack in 2018 will continue his testimony this morning after telling the court on Monday that he does not believe his son fully grasps the consequences of his actions.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings. Story continues below.

During his first day on the stand, Vahe Minassian described his son as a “gentle” person with no history of violence.

His son, Alek Minassian, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 2018 attack along Yonge Street.

Vahe told the court Monday that he does not believe his son has a complete understanding of what has happened.

“One of the things that he asked me is if this incident has had any impact to us. I was, needless to say, surprised and shocked by that question,” he said.

Minassian’s father said his son indicated that he was looking forward to the trial because once the evidence came out, he believed everybody would then see that he hadn’t “done anything wrong.”

"Over time that has led me to believe that he really does not understand what's happened,” Minassian’s father said.

He also confirmed that his son has never shown remorse or apologized for what he did.

Minassian has already admitted to planning and carrying out the attack in retribution for years of sexual rejection from women but his lawyers argue that he was not criminally responsible for his actions (NCR) under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Under Sec. 16, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Court has previously heard that one of the experts hired by the defence found that while Minassian is not psychotic and has not experienced symptoms such as auditory and visual hallucinations, his “autistic way of thinking” is “similar to psychosis.”

“It is the defence’s position that Mr. Minassian only understood wrongfulness at the intellectual level,” his lawyer, Boris Bytensky, said on Monday.

“Mr. Minassian lacked the capacity to rationally decide whether the act was right or wrong and hence could not make a rational decision as to whether or not to do it.”

Minassian’s trial, which is being held via Zoom, resumes at 10 a.m.