Albert Schultz resigns from Soulpepper in wake of sex assault allegations
Soulpepper Theater Company artistic director Albert Schultz poses in the atrium of the theater in Toronto on Thursday March 30, 2006. (CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn)
Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 5:50PM EST
TORONTO -- Soulpepper Theatre Company founding artistic director Albert Schultz has resigned after four actresses accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
The company says its board has accepted Schultz's resignation, effective immediately.
Alan Dilworth will serve as acting artistic director.
