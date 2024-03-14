Ajax, Ont. construction worker scanned $100,000 winning lottery ticket '13 times' to be sure
A construction worker from Ajax, Ont. said the he couldn’t believe his luck when he won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, so he scanned his ticket 13 times just to be sure.
"I checked my ticket on the OLG app and when I saw the screen, I didn't believe it so I scanned it again," Garry Tola said in an OLG news release of his big Encore win on Jan. 30.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The 36-year-old father said he only recently started playing Encore, which players can add to most lottery games for $1, after playing the lottery occasionally since he turned 18.
The OLG said Tola matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order.
"I couldn't stop thinking about a week earlier when my daughter had a dream I won the lottery," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.
"I ran to tell my family right away. They were so happy and excited. My daughter was shocked and said, 'Dad, my dream felt so special!' It was a great reminder to her that anything is possible."
The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Taunton Road in Ajax, the OLG said.
As for what he plans to do with the money, Tola said he wants to give back to his community in a “meaningful way” and plans to make some investments and celebrate with his family.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.