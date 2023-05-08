Ajax man charged after woman, 50, stabbed multiple times in 'unprovoked' attack

A man from Durham region has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old woman multiple times in what police are calling an “unprovoked” attack over the weekend.

According to a release issued Monday, the incident took place on Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area of Torr Lane in Ajax, Ont.

Responding officers located the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Officers said they were quick to locate a suspect in an Ajax residence and execute a search warrant.

Shevon Cahns Guthrie, 26, of Toronto was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of possession of a weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Smith of the West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.