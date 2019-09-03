

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





An Ajax man who allegedly helped to plan the murders of a couple living in Jamaica has been arrested after a lengthy police investigation.

Police said in May they received a tip from the RCMP about an alleged plot to murder two Jamaican residents.

Durham Regional Police along with RCMP, FBI and Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Unit in Jamaica launched a joint investigation.

Police allege the 56-year-old, identified as Fitz Hutchison, man travelled to Jamaica in May 2019 to help plan the murders.

Police said the murders did not happen and the couple were unharmed.

Hutchison was arrested by police on Tuesday around 7 a.m. while driving in the Highway 401 and Brock Road area of Pickering.

He is charged with conspiracy to murder and counselling offence that is not committed.

He has been held for a bail hearing.