Air quality statement issued in GTA over Diwali fireworks and stagnant weather

People play with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) People play with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton