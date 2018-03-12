

The Canadian Press





Air Canada says it has restored its computer systems after a morning outage led to delays across the airline's operations.

The company says it expects some continued flight delays as it works to clear the backlog caused by a disruption of its airport systems, check-in and customer service centres.

Airports in Toronto and Vancouver had reported disrupted flight schedules because of the technical issues along with congested terminals.

Air Canada customers in Canada and abroad took to Twitter to complain of long lines, flight delays and other travel disruptions because of the computer problems.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

The disruption came two weeks after the airline had a computer issue that disrupted web and mobile check-ins and call centre operations and delayed boarding on some flights.