Air Canada outage impacting operations at Toronto Pearson Airport

An outage experienced by Air Canada is currently impacting operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the airline said Thursday.

In a tweet issued Thursday afternoon, Air Canada said it is "currently experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at [Toronto Pearson]."

"Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport," the airline advised.

Toronto Pearson said the outage is impacting functions such as check-in, baggage delivery, and gating.

“The airline is working hard to resolve the issue,” a tweet issued by the airport said.

One Twitter user, claiming to be at Toronto Pearson on Thursday, said the situation has reached "a standstill" and that the outage has been ongoing at the airport for nearly two hours.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Air Canada for a statement but did not receive an immediate response.