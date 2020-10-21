TORONTO -- Air Canada is offering a rare opportunity for people to fly on their fleet of all-business class planes.

The airline said it will use their four Airbus 319 Jetz aircrafts, which are configured with only 58 business class seats and no economy, on popular routes this winter.

Air Canada normally uses these planes for professional sports teams, popular musical groups on tour and corporate clients on a charter basis.

The airline said because of current pandemic restrictions the planes are now available for commercial use.

"Air Canada is very pleased to offer its customers a unique opportunity to travel like a pro athlete or a VIP and experience our premium Jetz service," Air Canada said in a news release Wednesday.

The planes even include four business class seats that all face each other with a table in between, which can be booked by a family.

Passengers will be able to book the all-business class flights beginning Oct. 21 for travel during the Christmas period, which is between Dec. 12 and Jan. 6.

Another schedule for March Break flights is currently being planned, Air Canada said.

The luxury flights will depart from Toronto with non-stop trips to Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Barbados, Cancun, Kelowna and Vancouver.

There will also be non-stop flights from Vancouver to Phoenix, Palm Springs and Puerto Vallarta. From Montreal there are flights to Fort Lauderdale and Barbados.

Air Canada did not say if tickets for these flights would be more expensive.

While the special flights and escape from the winter weather may be tempting, the Canadian government is still advising against all non-essential travel.

People who travel outside the country are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return to Canada.