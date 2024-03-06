TORONTO
Air Canada 'finalizing' plans to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv

Air Canada says it is almost ready to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv, five months after it suspended travel to the city following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We have always said we intend to resume service to TLV, and we are finalizing the logistics at this point for a potential resumption in April,” the airline said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

Canada’s flag carrier suspended service to Tel Aviv on Oct. 8 in the aftermath of Hamas’ attacks in Israel that left approximately 1,200 people dead.

At the time, the airline said it would resume operations to the city “as soon as the situation stabilizes.”

Since then, Israel’s invasion of Gaza has left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead, according to the local health ministry. The fighting has continued ever since and a recent attempt at a second cease-fire failed.

Global Affairs Canada still advises against non-essential travel to Israel and Canadians are advised against all travel to the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and other borders in the county.

“Avoid non-essential travel to Israel due to the ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation,” the federal agency’s website reads.

It’s unclear when exactly Air Canada will resume flights to Tel Aviv. However, a direct flight to the city appears to be available on the airline’s website as soon as April 8.

King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

