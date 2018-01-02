

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Agincourt on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the area of Brimley and Heather roads at around 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was taken to hospital following the crash to be treated for his injuries.

No information on the vehicle involved has been released.

Roads closures in the area have been implemented to accommodate a police investigation.