After Tory endorsement, Bailão jumps to second place in Liaison poll

It appears former Toronto mayor John Tory’s endorsement seems to be helping Ana Bailão with another newly published poll showing an increase in support.

Among decided voters polled by Liaison Strategies on Thursday and Friday, 17 per cent said they would cast their ballot for Bailão – a five-point increase from last week, when she was in fourth place.

She has jumped to second place behind Olivia Chow, who is still in the lead with 31 per cent support. This is the highest Bailão has ever placed in a mayoral poll conducted by Liaison. It comes on the heels of being endorsed by Tory earlier this week.

Bailão is closely followed by Mark Saunders, who has been polling at 16 per cent for the past three weeks. Despite getting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s vote, Saunders’ support appears to have stalled.

Anthony Furey is in fourth place with 11 per cent, while Josh Matlow got the fifth most support with 10 per cent. Mitzie Hunter garnered six per cent support. Brad Bradford polled at four per cent.

The mayoral candidates are making one last push for votes this weekend before Torontonians head to the polls on Monday.

METHODOLOGY

The poll is conducted for the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada.

Liaison Strategies surveyed 1,086 Toronto residents through interactive voice recording from June 22 to June 23.

The margin of error is +/- 2.97 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.