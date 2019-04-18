

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





After Wednesday night’s Maple Leafs game, sport fans are left wondering, yet again, whether or not a “Drake curse” exists.

The Toronto rapper was seen in the stands donning a white and blue jersey, cheering the team during Game 4 of the playoff series against the Boston Bruins. It was the Leafs’ chance to go up 3-1 in a series for the first time in 32 years, but the team went on to lose the game 6-4.

The superstition has been dubbed the “Drake curse.” According to many fans, whenever Drake goes to a game, wears the jersey of a sports team, or takes a photograph with a player, that team usually loses.

The rapper’s reputation has become so widespread that an Italian soccer club has banned its players from taking photographs with Drake, at least until the end of their season.

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

The tweet was posted to social media after French soccer player Layvin Kurzawa put a photograph with Drake on his Instagram page. Two days later, his team lost 5-1.

Earlier this year, Drake posted a video to Instagram of himself wearing an Alabama sweatshirt ahead of the football team’s National Championship game. Alabama ended up losing 44-16.

In other cases, Drake posed for a picture with MMA fighter Conor McGregor in October, who proceeded to lose the main event of UFC 229. He was also present at the 2015 U.S. Open to watch tennis star Serena Williams as she was beaten by Roberta Vinci.

The Grammy- award winner is also a big fan of the Kentucky Wildcats college basketball team and depending on the year, is either hailed as being responsible for their wins or blamed for the team’s losses.

Drake became the “Global Ambassador” of the Toronto Raptors six years ago and regularly attends home games. The team hasn’t been able to clinch a championship since that time.

However, if here really is a curse, the Toronto Raptors should reconsider the name that will be emblazoned on their practice facility – the OVO Athletic Centre. OVO is the name of a record label and clothing line co-founded by Drake.

With files from the Canadian Press