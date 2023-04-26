AFC Toronto City becomes third team to sign on to Canadian women's pro soccer league

Helena Ruken, left to right,CEO of AFC Toronto City; Diana Matheson, co-founder and CEO of Project 8; and Shilpa Arora, general manager of DoorDash Canada, are seen in Toronto in an undated handout photo. AFC Toronto City has signed on as the third franchise in the proposed women’s pro league, after Vancouver and Calgary. DoorDash joins CIBC, Air Canada and Canadian Tire as “dedicated partners” of the new league. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Project 8 Helena Ruken, left to right,CEO of AFC Toronto City; Diana Matheson, co-founder and CEO of Project 8; and Shilpa Arora, general manager of DoorDash Canada, are seen in Toronto in an undated handout photo. AFC Toronto City has signed on as the third franchise in the proposed women’s pro league, after Vancouver and Calgary. DoorDash joins CIBC, Air Canada and Canadian Tire as “dedicated partners” of the new league. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Project 8

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton