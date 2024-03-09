TORONTO
Toronto

    • Adult male transported to hospital in serious but stable condition following Brampton stabbing

    Peel police investigate after a stabbing in the Kennedy Road South and Orenda Road area on March 8 at around 2:35 a.m. (Jacob Estrin / CP24). Peel police investigate after a stabbing in the Kennedy Road South and Orenda Road area on March 8 at around 2:35 a.m. (Jacob Estrin / CP24).
    An adult male has been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following a stabbing that happened Saturday morning in Brampton.

    Peel police say that they responded to a call for a possible stabbing at 2:45 a.m. in the Kennedy Road South and Orenda Road in the city of Brampton. One male victim was located by officers at that time, and transported to a trauma centre by paramedics, police say.

    Police say that there is no information in relation to suspects at this time.

