

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





An adult and an infant are in critical condition and three other people were seriously hurt after several vehicles collided in a rural area of Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton Paramedics say they were called to Nebo Road and Dickenson Road East, east of Hamilton International Airport, on Saturday afternoon for a report of a multiple car collision.

Reports from the scene indicate one of the vehicles involved rolled onto its side.

Paramedics said they arrived to find three adults, a child and an infant injured.

One adult and the infant were taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while the child and two other adults were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The area will be closed to traffic for a period of time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.