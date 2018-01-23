Actor Christopher Plummer, 'The Breadwinner' among Canadian Oscar nominees
Christopher Plummer arrives for a 50th anniversary screening of the film at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, 2015. (Chris Pizzello / Invision)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 9:02AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 9:04AM EST
TORONTO -- Canadian Christopher Plummer's supporting role in "All The Money In The World" has earned an Oscar nomination.
"The Breadwinner" based on the novel by Canadian author Deborah Ellis is also nominated, for best animated film.
Other Canadians announced Tuesday morning during the nominations announcement included production designers Dennis Gassner and Paul Austerberry, and costume designer Luis M. Sequeira.
Gassner worked on "Blade Runner 2049," while Austerberry and Sequeira are nominated for "The Shape of Water."
