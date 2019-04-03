

Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca





Poverty activists are targeting a Toronto pop-up restaurant that will serve luxurious dinners in heated glass domes near the site of a former homeless camp.

For a minimum of $550, guests of an event called “Dinner With A View” will enjoy a three-course meal prepared by former “Top Chef Canada” winner, Rene Rodriguez, and be seated in terrarium-like domes. The event is taking place in an area under the city’s Gardiner Expressway known as the Bentway.

But the lavish dinner isn’t sitting well with everyone. The Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP) is fighting the fact that clear, heated, terrarium-like domes were built 2 kilometres away from a former homeless camp. That’s why activists are staging a free counter-event called “Dinner With A View- Of The Rich.”

“In our city, homeless people living under the Gardiner with no heat are evicted, meanwhile pop-up restaurants serving luxury dinners in heated domes under that same highway are granted permits. The brazenness in our opinion begs a challenge and we’re happy to oblige,” Yogi Acharya, event organizer and activist with OCAP, said in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

The domes are temporary and will be removed once the event ends in May.

OCAP organized the dinner right next to the pop-up restaurant in order to protest the March 13 removal of the homeless encampment under the Gardiner Expressway. Attendees are asked to bring noisemakers and be as lively as possible in an effort to shine a light on a not so bright situation.

“Together with the people who show up, we’re going to eat, we’re going to be lively and we’re going to take in the view of the brazenness of the wealthy and brutality of our city,” Acharya said.

Acharya wants it to be clear that OCAP’s “beef” is with the City, Toronto Mayor John Tory and his backers. Activists want the city to stop closing down respite sites without adequate replacements and they want the city to build more shelters so that people don’t have to sleep in tents under the Gardiner. OCAP also wants the city to buy land and create more rent-geared-to-income housing.

Dinner With A View responded in a public post stating its familiar with OCAP’s plans to hold a counter-event on Friday and that they have nothing to do with the city’s plans.

“We are very sympathetic to Toronto’s homelessness crisis for sure, but please understand that there were no encampments removed to make room for this event. The encampment removal was approximately 2 kilometres away and we were committed to our location nearly a month before this happened,” a spokesperson with Dinner with a View said in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

The same spokesperson said both the venue and the dining event are independently run.

“Dinner with a View is an independent organized event. Our venue, the Bentway, is run by an independent charity and is also not an agency of the City of Toronto. Events like ours generate funds that allow the Bentway to offer free, low-cost programming for the entire year,” the spokesperson said.

“We for sure respect the right to protest, I just ask that people please respect our patrons and our staff.”

CTVNews.ca will have live coverage of the two events on Friday evening. You can follow along with all the action, by heading over to our Instagram page.