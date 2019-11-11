Animal protective services has spent the last six days searching for a coyote in Oakville that appears to have a plastic container stuck on its head—and they say time is running out.

The animal was reported to the Oakville-Milton Human Society last Tuesday and was last seen in Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

“It probably is restricting its ability to breath properly. It is not able to eat or drink at this time,” Caitlin Jones, manager of animal protective services, told CTV News Toronto on Monday. “At this point, it’s been almost a week. I would hope to be able to catch him as soon as possible.”

Jones said that her team has been proactively patrolling and monitoring the area in search of the coyote, but the pursuit has been challenging as the animal is still able to run and jump over hedges. She said that using a tranquilizer gun may be too harmful to the coyote.

“Tranquilizer guns are more something you see on TV than anything,” Jones said. “With the body condition of this animal, it being as weak as it is, it could be really, really harmful because there body is not able to metabolize that.”

Staff had a few close calls with the animal, but ultimately were not able to contain it.

According to Jones, the jar that appears to be stuck on the coyote’s head looks like a large potato chip or candy container, “like a Cheetos Puffs from Costco kind of thing or maybe something from a Halloween giveaway.”

“It looks like it is plastic. It is larger. It is not a peanut butter jar.”

Jones said that animal protective services relies on real-time sightings from the public and that anyone who spots the coyote should call 905-845-1551.

“Stay away from the coyote,” warns Jones. “Just make sure you are able to give us a call in those real-time moments.”