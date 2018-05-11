

Tamara Cherry, CTV News Toronto





A man accused in a brazen shooting at a packed downtown restaurant took the stand in his own defence Friday, saying he wasn't the killer seen on surveillance video.

"Is that you on the video? Are you Shooter Number Two?" defence lawyer Gary Grill asked Harvard McKenzie.

"No, that's not me," McKenzie replied.

Tariq Mohammed, 31, was gunned down while lying in the fetal position at the Garden Restaurant in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014.

Jurors watched surveillance video that showed Mohammed and his friend being robbed by a group of gun-toting men near the washrooms of the restaurant moments before the shooting.

Mohammed's friend was robbed of the chains around his neck.

At one point in the video, so-called ‘Shooter Number Two’ hits Mohammed in the head with his gun before Mohammed flees to the front of the restaurant.

Mohammed and his friend were then confronted by the shooters a second time. Shots were fired and Mohammad was fatally injured.

A key piece of evidence for the Crown has been McKenzie's fingerprint, which was pulled from an inner vestibule door of the popular restaurant. McKenzie did not dispute the fingerprint was his, but he claimed it was not left there the day of the shooting.

"I've been to the Garden Restaurant about a dozen times," McKenzie said. "It's a popular restaurant. It has great food, good food."

"Were you there in the early morning hours of November 14, 2014?" Grill asked him.

"I wasn't there," McKenzie responded. "That's not me on the camera."

During cross examination, Crown attorney Elizabeth Jackson pointed out that ‘Shooter Number Two’ is seen on surveillance video touching the door in an unusual way — with his hand upside down, pulling it open from the outside of the door. Jackson said that McKenzie would have had to touch the door in the same way to leave his fingerprint.

Jackson asked McKenzie whether it was a coincidence that his fingerprint was found in the same place as the spot Shooter Number Two touched and that a police officer who had previously met McKenzie identified him as the man in the surveillance video.

"I wasn't there the night of the murder. I didn't do that. That wasn't me," McKenzie replied.

"You were at the Garden Restaurant that night," Jackson countered. "You hit Tariq Mohammed in the head with the gun and even though you managed to rob him, you still weren't satisfied...You shot a man to death as he lay in the fetal position."

"That's not me. That's not me," McKenzie replied.

"The truth is, Mr. Mackenzie, you were Shooter Number Two, you murdered Tariq Mohammed in the Garden Restaurant," Jackson said.

"That's not me, that's not me," Mckenzie repeated. "I didn't do this."

During questioning by his lawyer, McKenzie said he immigrated to Canada from Jamaica when he was three years old, along with his twin brother and older sister.

Throughout his youth, he said, his family moved around Toronto several times, from the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, to Scarborough, to Weston and Lawrence, and to Jane and Sheppard.

He dropped out of high school around Grade 10, he said, because he didn't feel safe in his high school. McKenzie said he later had a hard time finding a job because of his criminal record, which includes convictions for breaching bail conditions and possession of stolen property.

He has a daughter who will turn six later this month, he said.

The defence is expected to rest its case May 14with closing arguments scheduled for May 16 and jury deliberations beginning the following week.