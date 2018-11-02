

The agreed statement of facts presented at the trial of Rohinie Bisesar, accused of murdering a woman in Toronto's PATH network, states "Rohinie Bisesar had stabbed Rosemaire Junor once directly in the heart."

Biesesar has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge she was facing.

This is a breaking news update. Previous version follows.

TORONTO -- The trial of a woman accused of killing another woman in Toronto's underground shopping concourse is set to get underway today.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, who was stabbed to death in a Shoppers Drug Mart in 2015.

Earlier this week, a jury declared Bisesar fit to stand trial after officials who oversaw her treatment also declared her fit this past summer.

Bisesar's lawyer says the trial will consist of a set of agreed-upon facts along with arguments from the prosecution and defence, rather than a series of witnesses.

The case has languished for years due to questions about Bisesar's mental health.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ian Swayze has told the court Bisesar has schizophrenia, but is doing well after being treated for the past year.