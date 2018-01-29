

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Drivers in the GTA could be in for a rough evening commute due to accumulating snowfall later this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham, calling for snowfall amounts of between five and 10 centimetres today.

“A cold front and associated weak low are expected to move slowly across southern Ontario today. This frontal zone is forecast to become active and generate appreciable snow in some areas,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“It will begin this afternoon over portions of the golden horseshoe and continue this evening before tapering off later tonight.”

The snow could have an impact on drivers on their way home from work tonight.

“Motorists and commuters should plan for accumulating snow for the Monday evening commute,” Environment Canada added.

The city will see a high of -2 C today but the temperature is expected to drop tonight.

Toronto's medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature is expected to plummet to -11 overnight.

With the wind chill, the temperature will feel closer to -17.