About 60 per cent of non-profit Toronto childcare centres have opted into $10/day, rebates won't begin until the fall
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit child-care centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
The latest data reveals that 535 of the approximately 1,000 licensed operators in Toronto had applied to opt into the program as of last week, while 28 had signalled their intention to opt out.
However, participation in the program so far appears to vary considerably depending on a centre’s operating model
The city says that about 444 of Toronto’s 726 non-profit centres have filed paperwork to opt in so far, with hundreds more expected to make their intentions clear by the deadline.
But as of last week, only 91 for-profit operators had opted in, accounting for less than 30 per cent of those centres.
In an interview with CP24.com, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care President Carolyn Ferns said that she is optimistic that there will be “nearly 100% uptake” among non-profit centres by the deadline to receive funding for 2022.
That funding would then be used to reduce parent fees by 25 per cent on average retroactive to April 1.
But she conceded that there is more uncertainty around for-profit centres, which account for about 25 per cent of spaces in Toronto.
Many of those centres have expressed concerns about the long-term impacts of signing onto the agreement and whether they will be able to ultimately reduce fees to $10 a day with the level of funding provided.
“I have heard their arguments but at the end of the day this is real money for parents and there's no risk to them this year (when fees only had to be reduced by 25 per cent),” Ferns said. “They say ‘Oh well, what if we opt in this year and we have to opt out and tell parents that their fees are going back up?’ Well, yeah, I guess that would be hard but I think it would be harder to tell parents you are going to keep $5,000 that they are owed. I just think that is really unethical.”
When the Ford government reached a $13.2 billion agreement with the federal government in March, becoming the last province to do so, it indicated that parents could start receiving rebates retroactive to April as soon as the spring.
But that has not materialized in Toronto, where officials say that operators won’t even be informed of their application status until after the Sept. 1 deadline. Rebates retroactive to April 1 would then likely begin in October, a spokesperson said.
Fern’s organization represents nearly 200 non-profit centres.
She told CP24.com that while there were a lot of concerns about the impacts of changing the way child-care is funded originally, most centres she has spoken to recently have either already applied to the $10 a day program or are in the process of doing so
She conceded that “clear policy communication” around the program has perhaps been “absent” at times, contributing to anxiety among some operators.
But she said that is somewhat by design, with the guidelines for participating in the program in 2023 yet to be finalized.
“There is an understanding that there is going to be some flexibility this year and that's kind of why they did this two-stage process,” she said. “They are saying ‘Let’s work out the kinks and lumps this year and then consult with the sector to set up, you know, a system that works for next year.’ I think that's what they're trying to do right? And that is all that they could do, because if they had come out of the gate, you know, back in April, with really strict, really detailed funding guidelines and then it turned out that they didn't work, you know, it would have been much worse.”
Under the terms of the agreement with the federal government, centres participating in the program will have to reduce fees by an average of 25 per cent immediately and then by another 25 per cent in 2023.
The ultimate goal of the agreement is to see child-care fees further reduce to an average of $10 a day by 2026.
Ferns said that while hundreds of centres still do remain on the sidelines in cities like Toronto, that is likely more of a product of applications only opening up in the summer, when most non-profit boards typically aren’t scheduled to meet.
As for for-profits, Ferns said that she hopes that most ultimately opt-in for 2022 “as an act of good faith.”
“Some of those for-profits could be holding off until they know they have what they want for next year, that might be what's happening. But I think that they should (opt-in for 2022) as an act of good faith and really to prioritize parents over profits. There really is no risk to them to do that," she said.
Elsewhere in the GTA, Peel Region has said that 173 of its 194 licenced childcare operators have completed an expression of interest in the program so far.
Only 13 had formally completed the paperwork to opt in but a spokesperson told CP24.com last week that the Region expects the number of applications to pick up considerably as the Sept. 1 deadline nears.
Meanwhile, in York Region 197 of 557 licenced centres had formally submitted their applications to opt in as of last week. Five centres had opted out, all of which are for-profit.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
British regulator 1st in world to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Padma Lakshmi 'worried and wordless' over attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie
Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery. The 'Top Chef' star tweeted Sunday that she is 'relieved' Rushdie is 'pulling through after Friday's nightmare' in which he was stabbed multiple times while on stage in New York.
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign.
-
Quebec's public finances are good despite a climate of 'very high uncertainty': AG
Quebec's public finances are in order as the Oct. 3 election approaches, but nothing should be taken for granted due to prevailing economic uncertainty, according to the auditor general.
-
Quebec COVID-19 infections steady as province prepares fall vaccination campaign
Three more people in Quebec have died due to COVID-19, a total of 16,129.
London
-
Woodstock, Ont. man charged after brandishing conductive energy weapon during argument
A Woodstock man is facing several charges after he allegedly pulled out a conductive energy weapon during an argument.
-
Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested
A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Woodstock, Ont.
A motorcycle rider has died following a Sunday night crash near Woodstock, Ont.
Kitchener
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Police arrest 6, seize $200,000 in drugs in Brantford, Ont.
Six people have been arrested following a two-month drug investigation centered in Brantford, Ont. Nearly $214,000 in illicit drugs and 23 firearms were also seized.
Northern Ontario
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
Ottawa
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 reopened to traffic between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule after crews worked through the weekend to replace the Booth Street Bridge in Ottawa's west end.
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
Windsor
-
'Scrap the App': border chambers ask government to end ArriveCan
A coalition of Chambers of Commerce representing border communities across the country is calling on the federal government to suspend use of the ArriveCAN app.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
Chatham man charged after downtown business vandalized
A 39-year-old Chatham man has been charged following a disturbance in the downtown core Sunday evening.
Barrie
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
Barrie road closed until 2023 for new GO rail expansion
Trans Power Utility has closed Minet's Point Road to install a new road crossing to support the Regional Express Rail Expansion planned for the Barrie GO corridor.
-
Drowning at Wasaga Beach
A 42-year-old Richmond Hill man drowned at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening, according to provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia firefighters head to Newfoundland and Labrador to battle wildfires
A group of Nova Scotians is being sent to fight wildfires burning in central Newfoundland.
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and will launch its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Calgary Flames hiring organist after Willy Joosen's passing
For the first time in decades, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is looking to hire a new organist for Flames games.
-
Search underway for missing teens in northwest Calgary
The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public after two teenage sisters failed to return to their home in the northwest neighbourhood of Sage Hill on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely devastating': Struggling duty-free stores call for end to ArriveCan app
Duty-free shops along Canada's border, like the one in Emerson, are continuing to report record low sales.
-
Weather conditions favourable for 'severe' storms in parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could cause strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.
-
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Vancouver
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
-
Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket BC Liquor Store warehouses
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.
-
Drive-by shooting at Surrey home being investigated
A drive-by shooting of a Surrey home is being investigated by Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT
WATCH LIVE AT 11 MT | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and will launch its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.