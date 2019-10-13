There was a lot of generosity on display at the Downsview Park Merchants Market on Sunday.

Twisting between the stalls full of wood carvings, crafts and clothing, hundreds of people waited in line for a free turkey and a five-pound bag of eggs, which was gifted by local vendors.

Organizer Robert McBride has been a part of the event since its inception 12 years ago.

“The most important thing is that we hope everybody that needs a turkey, gets a turkey,” he said.

Local politicians were on hand to help give out canvas bags full of food. Toronto Mayor John Tory, still recovering from surgery and wearing a walking boot, was on his feet for more than an hour shaking hands and handing out the turkeys.

He told CTV News Toronto that he sees “a lot of need in the city.”

“We’re trying to address that by building transit, building affordable housing, and various anti-poverty reduction measures. But I also see generosity. I see people of Toronto supporting each other which is what the city is all about.”

Amazing to see so many volunteers out this morning to help with today’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Toronto is a city that cares, and I encourage everyone to do their part to give back to those in need this weekend. pic.twitter.com/i4X8vYPfku — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 13, 2019

The recipients of the free turkeys appeared thrilled by the Thanksgiving goodwill.

“I feel like inviting more over now,” Diane Reid said as she left the market. “We’d only planned for the family, my husband and our kids. But now we feel like we need to share the wealth.”

Nick Sicilia was at the market with his dad and couldn’t say enough about how the gift made him feel.

“It’s a great community. Toronto is one of the best cities. And I don’t think anybody can compare to Toronto.”

About an hour after the giveaway got underway, the last of the turkeys were handed out.

The organizers and volunteers were smiling almost as much as the people who recieved a turkey were, knowing that they helped others celebrate the holiday in a way they otherwise wouldn't be able to.