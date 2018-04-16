

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Thousands are still without power this morning after high winds and freezing rain hit Toronto and many parts of southern Ontario on Sunday.

Toronto Hydro says about 10,000 customers are currently without power and at the height of the storm, about 44,000 customers were impacted by the outage.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass said crews have been working "non-stop" since the start of the storm.

"The wind storm probably did more damage than the freezing rain and the ice," she said.

"We won’t stop until all of the power is back."

She said rain and high winds have hampered restoration efforts.

"It is going to be a little bit tricky (with) difficult conditions out there," she added.

Hydro One also said about 67,000 of its customers are in the dark this morning.

"We already restored power to 123,000 customers since Saturday. So really if you are looking at the magnitude of the storm, nearly 200,000 of our customers have been impacted," Jay Armitage, a spokesperson for Hydro One, told CP24 Monday.

"We are not out of the woods yet. We do imagine that more and more customers will continue to be impacted throughout the day."

She said Hydro One is not able to provide a clear timeline as to when all customers will be back online.

"As we see the storm pass and as day break comes this morning, we are going to have 1400 power line workers, forestry workers out in southwestern Ontario and central Ontario helping to get the power on as quickly as possible," she said.

Freezing rain and wind warnings previously issued for the city have now ended but a rainfall warning remains in effect.

Ponding and pooling has been reported on roadways across the city and the weather has prompted school boards across the GTA to cancel buses and close schools this morning.

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is still in place for parts of the GTA, including Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

Toronto police said they have received multiple reports of downed hydro wires around the city and downed hydro poles have closed Victoria Park Avenue from Steeles Avenue to Gordon Park Road.

Last night's issues on the Scarborough RT have not yet been resolved, the TTC confirms.

Train service was suspended on Line 3 last night due to ice on the rails. Shuttle buses are running to supplement service, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said Monday morning.

Pearson Airport says passengers should expect busier than usual operations at the airport today due to the weather issues over the weekend. Travellers are advised to check their flight status ahead of time as delays and cancellations have been reported.