TORONTO -- Four staff members have been placed on home assignment after the school of a 14-year-old boy, abducted from a Toronto street, didn’t send out a morning absence call to notify his parents their son didn’t arrive to class.

An Amber Alert is currently in place for Shammah Jolayemi, who police say was last seen around 8.26 a.m. screaming 'help me, help me' as he was forced into a black Jeep Wrangler by two males.

Jolayemi was pushed into the car in the Finch Avenue West and Driftwood Avenue area, outside of 353 Driftwood Avenue. His parents notified police he was missing around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as about five-foot-eleven to six feet, with a slim build and short dark brown hair.

Jolayemi was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray track pants with an orange stripe, a shiny black puffy winter coat and yellow Air Jordans. He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas backpack.

A vehicle of interest was observed in the area where the victim was last seen, police said. It is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell described the suspects as two black males between the ages of 18 and 22, both standing six-feet tall, with thin builds.

"To the two people who took this 14-year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14-year-old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family," Gotell said.

Investigators are looking to speak with the boy's stepbrother, who has been identified as Olalekan Osikoya.

Gotell said Osikoya is the only member of Jolayemi’s family that they have not yet spoke with and believe he may know why the boy was taken.

"This is not a parental abduction," Gotell said. "We don’t believe this was a joke or any type of prank."

Morning absence calls never went out, TDSB says

The Toronto District School Board confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Thursday afternoon that Jolayemi is a Grade 9 student at Newtonbrook Secondary School, which is located in the area of Hilda Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the school board, said automated phone calls typically go out to parents or guardians twice daily, usually around 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. He said morning absences should have been recorded and then issued as part of the school’s morning call, but they “did not get recorded in time.”

The first attendance call did not go out until 6:09 p.m., Bird said.

"The TDSB procdure says the teacher of each class has to enter the attendance information promptly for every period of the day. That attendance information should have been entered by the 11 a.m. cut-off time and that would have prompted a phone call to parents," Bird said.

"Because it wasn't entered in time for that cut-off it (the call) got shifted to later in the day."

He confirmed that four staff members have been place on home assignment while the school board investigates the matter further.

Ontario Amber Alert in effect. ^jt pic.twitter.com/zWYOGKWnEc — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) March 5, 2020

Police investigating burned-out vehicle

On Thursday afternoon, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said officers are aware of a burned-out vehicle that was found in the area of Forks of the Credit Provincial Park in Caledon, Ont.

Gray said officers are "exploring the possibility" that this may be linked to the investigation, while adding that there is no confirmed connection at this time.

Aerial footage from the CTV News Toronto helicopter, which was captured on Thursday morning after the vehicle had been taken away, showed multiple police vehicles and officers in the area it was discovered.

Toronto police officers are working with the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate the burned vehicle.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-3100 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.