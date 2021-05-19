TORONTO -- A young woman under care at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children had her final wish granted on Sunday, May 16 when she was invited to operate a GO train.

Romina Asrani, 21-years-old, was born with Down Syndrome and has suffered multiple illnesses since childhood, her mother, Soraya Asrani, told Metrolinx. Now, she is on her final journey under palliative care at SickKids.

Metrolinx’ spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says Romina’s request to drive a GO train was originally communicated through SickKids. The hospital reached out to Metrolinx, informing them of Asrani’s dream to one day “drive a big train like her grandfather.”

At first, the request was planned to take place after lockdown, in the hopes that the COVID-19 situation became safer in the Toronto area. However, it became apparent that “waiting wasn’t really an option,” so Metrolinx agreed on a Sunday afternoon with barely three days to plan.

Romina Asrani always wanted to drive a train and thanks to some people with big hearts, it was made possible. Read the full story here: https://t.co/Z9Yjp9soef #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/kcnUAi5LFZ — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 18, 2021

Aikins says she worked closely with Metrolinx and Alstom Canada to “to plan a special UP Express train and a crew to work personally with Romina.”

“Staff ensured we were ready to escort the family around safely with a wheelchair for Romina to carry her oxygen and reduce the amount of walking. Transit safety arranged to be on-site with Dougie from the K9 team. Souvenir gifts were planned. And a safety plan was meticulously prepared to ensure we remained COVID-safe and were prepared for any type of emergency,” Aikins explained.

Aikins recalled being taken aback at “just how frail and tiny Romina was as she approached.”

Romina was met at the platform by an approaching train and a voice over the loudspeaker announcing that “the next train arriving [was] Romina’s train.”

Crews toured Romina around the train, allowing her into the conductor’s seat, letting her make an announcement over the loudspeaker and, of course, showing her how to toot the horn.

“This is the coolest thing, the best thing that has ever happened in my life,” Romina told Metrolinx. “I will never forget it, ever.”

“I could not be happier than I am right this minute. Thank you all for making my wish come true for me. I love you all. You are my angels," Romina said.

Aikins wants to thank Romina from the bottom of her heart.

"This was my absolute pleasure. I was lucky to be a part, even in a small way, of bringing some happiness and joy to Romina today," Aikins said.