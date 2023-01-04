'A very welcome addition': Downtown BIAs voice support for Mayor Tory's proposed police budget increase
Six of Toronto’s downtown Business Improvement Areas (BIA) have voiced their support for Mayor John Tory’s proposed $48.3 million increase to the city’s police budget, despite criticism of the proposal by many community organizations and one high-profile city councillor.
In a statement released Wednesday, Toronto’s six largest downtown BIAs said they applauded Tory’s proposal and his commitment to community safety.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
If approved, the investment would see 200 more officers join the force.
At least 162 of those officers would be deployed to what the city described as "priority response units," 25 of which would be based downtown.
“Community safety and well-being is key to the success of neighbourhoods and cities, and Toronto’s Downtown BIAs applaud Mayor John Tory’s announcement of an increase in the police budget,” the statement read.
“The Mayor’s announcement not only highlights the importance of community safety, on a practical level it provides 25 new police officers to the downtown core – a very welcome addition to community safety efforts.”
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The statement comes after the proposed increase was met with criticism by many community activists and organizations who say that increased police spending does not create safer communities nor does it decrease the amount of crime.
Most Toronto city councillors have yet to comment on the proposal, which was announced at a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday, save for long-time Ward 12, Toronto –St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Matlow said Tory’s proposal was neither the fact-based nor the most effective approach to combatting crime.
“Making our neighbourhoods truly safe will involve investing in addressing poverty, racialization, mental health, homelessness and addiction through providing proven programs such as spaces for at-risk youth, job training, trauma counselling, and evection protection,” the statement read.
“While the evidence is clear that investing in communities reduces crime and improves resiliency, there’s absolutely no evidence to suggest that the number of officers of the amount we invest into police has any effect on crime.”
In an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, Matlow said he understands that people are concerned about safety in the city following a number of headline-grabbing, violent incidents that have taken place over the past few months.
But Matlow added that he thinks residents deserve leadership that doesn’t “simply throw money at an already large police budget.”
“The reality is, it's unrealistic that we're ever going to have police officers everywhere all the time, just waiting for crime to occur,” he said,
“We are better off as a society and we are safer as a community, to invest in the root causes of violence in our society, so that we don't have to police and incarcerate in the first place.”
The six BIAs acknowledge in their statement that “policing is only one component of a multi-sectoral and collaborative approach to community safety and well-being.”
“To achieve the goals of SafeTO, Toronto’s 10-year community safety and well-being plan, effective interventions for enhancing and fast-tracking access to social services, mental health and addiction treatment services, and increased supportive housing development are also vitally important,” the statement reads.
“In this regard, we appreciate Mayor Tory’s commitment to ongoing funding for the Toronto Community Crisis Service, which provides a non-police response to persons in crisis.”
During his Tuesday announcement, Tory said that the proposed Toronto Police Service budget will also include an additional $2 million for youth and families, allocated to anti-violence programming to address the roots of violence and build on existing programming to support youth supports including employment.
The number of uniformed Toronto police officers decreased by more than 500 over the last decade. During that time the police budget also declined as a share of the city’s overall budget by three per cent.
It, however, remains the single biggest line item in the city’s operating budget.
The city’s full 2023 spending plans, which are set to be unveiled on Jan. 10, will be reviewed by the budget committee starting Jan. 12 followed by a number of public consultations.
While the new so-called strong mayor powers awarded to Tory allow him to present this year’s budget directly to council, the city says the mayor plans to keep the budget approval process “largely the same” by continuing to hear input from the public and council.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets three-and-a-half years in prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho
The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building
Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building. The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can enter.
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
London
-
Charge dropped in crash that killed Huron County priest
The charge against a South Huron woman following a fatal crash in 2021 has been withdrawn. Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15, 2021 crash on Bronson Line near Dashwood.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | OPP investigate fatal crash on Wellington Road 32
Wellington County OPP said that one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32 on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Northern Ont. man crashes ATV into police vehicle
A 26-year-old ATV driver is facing charges after failing to stop for OPP officers on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, crashing into and damaging a police vehicle.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
Windsor
-
APMA takes 'umbrage' with Windsor City Hall characterization of blockade dismantling
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is disappointed with how the city handled a recent news conference to announce federal funding reimbursement for enforcement of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a McGregor man after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue.
-
Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
Barrie
-
OPP constable remembered as 'humble, generous, funny, and competent' at Barrie funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
Registering your child for kindergarten? Here's what Simcoe County parents need to know
Simcoe County's public school system is preparing to welcome a new generation of students as it begins registration for the 2023-24 school year.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Canada and USA get set to battle in World Junior semi-final
Downtown Halifax is set to come alive as roughly 11,000 fans prepare to cram the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday evening for Canada’s 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semi-final game against the USA.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Calgary
-
Crews respond to northwest Calgary house fire
Fire crews are at the scene of a home in northwest Calgary after smoke was found coming from the basement.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal gets funding boost to help tackle increased caseload
British Columbia is boosting funding for the Human Rights Tribunal and Community Legal Assistance Society by as much as $4.5 million per year.
Edmonton
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of Edmonton
RCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.