A Toronto home under construction has collapsed
CTV News Toronto Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 3:08PM EST
A home that collapsed in Toronto on Thursday afternoon is seen. (CTV News Toronto / Peter Muscat)
TORONTO -- A home under construction in Toronto’s west end has collapsed.
Emergency responders arrived at the residence, located on Homeview Avenue near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West, on Thursday afternoon to find it demolished.
The structure was seen leaning on the neighbouring home.
No injuries were reported, Toronto Fire said.
The exact cause of the collapse is not known at this time, but police said it may be due to "strong winds."
Roads have been blocked off nearby.