TORONTO -- A home under construction in Toronto’s west end has collapsed.

Emergency responders arrived at the residence, located on Homeview Avenue near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West, on Thursday afternoon to find it demolished.

The structure was seen leaning on the neighbouring home.

TFS is on scene of a structural collapse; house under construction. There are no report of injuries, Toronto Building and the MOL notified pic.twitter.com/XCINEXvCHi — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 27, 2020

No injuries were reported, Toronto Fire said.

The exact cause of the collapse is not known at this time, but police said it may be due to "strong winds."

HAZARD:

Jane St & Homeview Ave

- reports of a home under construction on Homeview Ave

- reports that home maybe collapsing due to strong winds

- officers o/s

- @Toronto_Fire o/s - advised no injuries

- ROAD CLOSURE: Homeview Ave between Florence Cres to Jane St #GO412958

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2020

Roads have been blocked off nearby.