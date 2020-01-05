TORONTO -- A teenager has died in hospital following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gore Road and Queen Street around 12:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

"A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the middle lane of eastbound traffic," Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn told reporters at the scene.

"When they stopped to render assistance, they discovered that she had received trauma to her head and we were notified."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a trauma centre, but later died.

Investigators say the victim is a teenager, but have not released her age.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, investigators said. No descriptions of the suspect vehicle have been provided by police.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.