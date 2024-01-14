'A part of his legacy': Mammoliti selling his Rob Ford bobblehead doll online for $1,800
A whimsical piece of Toronto’s history, an infamous “Robbie Bobbie” bobblehead doll owned by late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s close friend and fellow city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti, could be yours for a cool $1,800.
The Rob Ford collectible features the late Etobicoke North councillor clad in his signature black suit, white dress shirt, and red tie. It is one of two such dolls that Ford gave to the former York West rep.
Mammoliti told CP24.com on Sunday evening that he and Ford, whom he sat next to in council for several years, had shared a laugh about him selling the second bobblehead one day.
Now retired and living in Wasaga Beach, Mammoliti said that the time has come for him to do just that.
“He gave me two, so why not,” he said.
“I’m clearing out some extra stuff. I’m downsizing my house. … I didn’t need the second one.”
Shortly after Christmas, Mammoliti posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace asking for $2,500 for the “great collector item,” which Ford personally signed with the words “Mayor Rob Ford.” He has since reduced his price to $1,800.
“I won’t let it go for less than that,” Mammoliti said, adding he’s received “some” inquiries so far for the six-inch doll.
“It’s not worth anything less than that because of the story behind it. … It’s a momento that’s well worth it.”
Mammoliti told CP24 that he plans to donate anything over $1,200 that he gets for the piece to a 12-step drug treatment facility in Ontario.
The first edition of the Robbie Bobbie dolls came out in May 2013, just weeks after Ford’s infamous crack-smoking scandal came to light.
Later editions of the dolls were sold while Ford was undergoing chemotherapy for a rare type of cancer in his abdomen, which caused him to pull out of his mayoral re-election bid. Ford’s brother, Doug, the Etobicoke North councillor at that time, took his place in the mayoral contest, but lost to John Tory.
Ford, who instead ran a successful campaign for Ward 2 councillor, died March 22, 2016 of cancer. He was 46.
Mammoliti said the Rob Ford bobblehead dolls are important because they represent how his dear friend, even during his toughest times, continued to raise money for charity.
"Despite his demons, he always wanted to give back. … He capitalized on the negative stuff that was coming his way into raising money for charity,” Mammoliti said.
“The bobbleheads are very significant to the intent of what (Ford) wanted to do. … It’s a part of his legacy, believe it or not.”
The "Robbie Bobbies", which sold for between $20 and $100 for the special edition football design, raised thousands of dollars for United Way Toronto, Canadian Cancer Society and two local hospitals where Ford was treated for cancer. They quickly became a coveted collector’s item and were sold for much more online.
