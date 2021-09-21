TORONTO -- On Wednesday, Ontarians will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering a number of non-essential settings and one group of volunteers is aiming to make the transition as smooth as possible.

The new tool, created by the team of Ontario volunteers, is helping residents add their proof of vaccination to their iPhone Apple Wallets in a few simple steps.

The tool is meant to serve as a solution in the interim between now and Oct. 22, when the province says a standardized QR code and verification app will come into effect.

The tool guides users through saving their proof of vaccination PDF from the MOH’s website, prompts them to then upload it onto their website and then allows users to add the proof to their Apple Wallet with a click of a button.

“No personal data is sent to the internet,” the group says. “[The] QR code is for verification only, with no personal info.”

The colour of the pass within your Apple Wallet will depend on your vaccination status. One dose is shown as orange, while two doses appears as green “for easy differentiation without reading the text.”

The group of volunteers is the same responsible for creating the all-in-one vaccine appointment finding tool at vaccine-ontario.ca.

So far, they say that 58,028 receipts have been processed through their tool since Sept. 2.

On their website, the volunteers say that they have plans to expand into Android usage and potentially into additional provinces, depending on volunteer interest.