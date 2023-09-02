A new food and drink festival is coming to North York at Mel Lastman Square
For those wishing that Toronto’s summer festival season lasted a bit longer, there’s a brand-new outdoor food and drink festival happening in North York next weekend that will feature more than 50 diverse vendors.
The inaugural Taste of North York Festival is set to take over Mel Lastman Square from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday Sept. 10, with the goal of showcasing North York’s diverse culinary offerings.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Organizers say the event will feature dozens of food and drink vendors that highlight the many cultural groups that call North York home, including the Chinese, Korean, Iranian and Filipino communities.
The festival is being hosted by NeighbourLink North York, a local charity and community development organization, alongside food festival operator Street Eats Market.
“The event will feature a massive open-air food market with more than 50 diverse food and drink vendors and more than 500 menu items,” said Sebastian Biasucci, Marketing & Event Manager at NeighbourLink North York.
“Our goal is to showcase local chefs, restaurateurs and catering companies, who’ve all been hit hard during the pandemic and continue to face challenges due to labour shortages and rising food costs.”
The festival also aims to provide local residents with an opportunity to meet their neighbours and learn about local charities, cultural groups and clubs.
“On Sept. 9, NeighbourLink is hosting the ‘Meet & Eat’ where participants can engage with over 20 local charities, non-profits, cultural organizations and clubs including the North York Senior Centre, The Neighbourhood Group and more,” NeighbourLink North York said in a press release.
“They’ll also be able to meet local politicians from all three levels of government. NeighbourLink’s philosophy is: ‘Life is better when you know your neighbours.’ There will be a seating area where over 800 attendees can get to know each other while breaking bread together.”
The festival will also feature live performances in the square throughout the weekend, NeighbourLink says.
“The Toronto Underground Jazz Festival will also have a pop up performance area at the East End of the Square,” the release continued. “There will be live art, face painting, trivia and plenty of other family friendly activities to enjoy over the course of the three-day festival.”
Admission to the festival is free, and Biasucci says attendees are encouraged to use the event as a way to socialize and make new connections with local people and organizations.
“One of NeighbourLink's goals is to alleviate isolation and after the pandemic and being in isolation for so long, this is a great way to celebrate our community,” he said.
“There will be designated community meal times at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and we’re hoping to get people to engage with icebreaker questions and talk with other attendees. This is also a charity event with the net profits supporting NeighbourLink's food bank and community care programs that support the most vulnerable in our community.”
Biasucci says that since amalgamation, many of Toronto’s festivals have tended to be held closer to the downtown core, but recently, North York and other outlying areas of the city have started hosting more of their own cultural events that give residents opportunities to connect with their community.
“It's really exciting to have these types of events just a stone throw away from where you live and get to connect with your actual neighbours. We called this event Taste of North York because you're not only going to get a sense of the food in the area, but the people, the organizations and communities that make it such a special place to live,” he said.
“North Yorkers already know how great those things are and we hope this event will help the rest of Toronto see that too. There's a whole world north of Eglinton to discover and anyone who hasn't made the short trip up is missing out!”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 3 dead
Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
A statement posted to Jimmy Buffett's official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76. The statement did not say where the "Margaritaville" singer died or give a cause.
Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory
Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory.
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, but kids need flu shot: B.C. doctor
A pediatric infectious disease doctor says there's nothing to suggest that B.C. parents sending kids back to school next week need to make big changes in how they manage COVID-19 after a new variant was discovered in the province.
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
Montreal
-
Quebec's language watchdog looking into complaints against Asian grocery store
A large Asian grocery store has received complaints for not respecting Quebec's French language laws. T&T Supermarket has many products from Asia and many of them do not respect Quebec’s language laws.
-
3 cars damaged in suspected Cote-Saint-Luc arson attack
Montreal police are investigating a suspected case of arson that damaged multiple vehicles parked near a Cote-Saint-Luc apartment building early Saturday morning.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
London
-
Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend
Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
-
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
-
Household debt up rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a marine collision on the St. Lawrence River.
-
Vehicle fire at NAC parking garage prompts brief evacuation
A vehicle fire at the National Arts Centre's parking garage Friday prompted a brief evacuation, but the shows did go on.
-
Several drivers stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say several drivers have already been stopped for speeding on Highway 401 south of Ottawa this long weekend, including some who had unsecured children in the vehicle.
Windsor
-
Police seek public's help locating suspect vehicle in Windsor shooting
Windsor police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle investigators believe to be involved in a targeted shooting in the city’s west end.
-
Windsor Salt strike comes to an end, second tornado hits region, advisory issued for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S.: Top Windsor stories this week
Tentative agreement reached after 192-day Windsor Salt strike, a second tornado confirmed in the region, and a Windsor man applauds the Canadian government’s move to issue a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S.
-
Charges laid after woman, child struck by vehicle
Charges have been laid against a driver who allegedly struck a mother walking her child in a stroller in the city’s west end on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after single-vehicle collision in Oro Medonte
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Oro Medonte on Friday.
-
Road closures, checkpoints and hefty fines: Wasaga Beach and OPP crackdown on H20i car rally
Residents and visitors in Wasaga Beach can expect a significant police presence over Labour Day weekend, with the OPP warning dangerous driving "will not be tolerated" as police and the Town aim to stop an illegal car rally before it starts.
-
Man seriously injured following lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene
Ontario's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a man following a lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
Calgary
-
Macleod Trail incident 'de-escalated and resolved without injury': police
An unnerving Friday incident that resulted in Macleod Trail being closed in both directions has been resolved, Calgary police say.
-
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
As crude oil prices hit a twelve-month high on Friday, Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer will pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
Winnipeg
-
North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
A statement posted to Jimmy Buffett's official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76. The statement did not say where the "Margaritaville" singer died or give a cause.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam man with epilepsy advocates for surgical seizure treatment only available in the U.S.
29-year-old Daniel DelBianco was a teenager playing major junior hockey when he experienced his first seizure. In the decade since, he’s been diagnosed with a seizure disorder that impacts every part of his personal and professional life.
-
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
-
Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder
A second-degree murder charge has been laid five days after a man was found dead at a home in Surrey, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
1 man seriously injured in Friday afternoon incident at Edmonton business when he gets dragged by truck
A Friday afternoon collision between a vehicle and an employee left one man in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
As crude oil prices hit a twelve-month high on Friday, Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer will pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.