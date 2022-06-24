A 'heat event' is heading for Toronto this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Those attending Pride events and other festivals in the city this weekend should prepare for a “heat event,” according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency issued a heat warning for Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton, advising of temperature highs above 30 C over the next two days.

It said that maximum temperatures are expected to climb to the low 30s on Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values in the mid to high 30s.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast for Saturday, while showers are expected for Sunday.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada reminded the public. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water,” it advised.

Environment Canada said the heat event is expected to end on Sunday night when a cold front passes through the region.

Several events are happening in Toronto this weekend, including the return of the Pride parade to downtown streets following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the TD Toronto Jazz Festival.

For a list of weekend road closures, click here.