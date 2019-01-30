

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory says that he supports a “broader inquiry” into the Bruce McArthur case that “delves much more deeply into everything that happened.”

Tory made the comment to reporters during a news conference on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the serial killer plead guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Tory said that such an inquiry would build on the work being done by Justice Gloria Epstein as part of a review of the way Toronto police handle missing persons cases, which was launched in the wake of McArthur’s arrest.

That review, he said, was designed to ensure that it would not prejudice the outcome of the legal case against MacArthur so it does not specifically look at whether police were too slow to react to the disappearances of men from Toronto’s gay village.

“I think it is likely that a further inquiry will be needed. With regards to timing I think we are a step closer to that being able to be done responsibly now but I am not sure we are all the way there given there are appeals that could be launched,” he said. “I would rely on lawyers to give us advice on when would be the appropriate time to pursue that and I certainly will be one who will speak up in favour of a broader inquiry that goes beyond the very important work that Justice Epstein is doing.”

McArthur’s arrest last January came in the wake of years of speculation within the Church-Wellesley Village regarding a possible serial killer, a possibility that Police Chief Mark Saunders famously dismissed during a December, 2017 news conference.

Tory said that a broader inquiry could take a closer look at everything that happened in the leadup to McArthur’s arrest, particularly “as it affected the LGBTQ community and the victims who tragically lost their lives.”

He said that he would be open to expanding the mandate given to Justice Epstein or launching some sort of separate inquiry.

One way a broader probe could be conducted is through a public inquiry, though only the province has the ability to order public inquiries.

Speaking with reporters at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday morning, Premier Doug Ford dismissed suggestions that he wouldn’t support such a review but at the same time indicated that now is not the appropriate time for those discussions.

“I never said we aren’t going to but I just want to congratulate our police for catching someone like this,” he said. “He (McArthur) is done, he is gone. It is a terrible tragedy but let’s just once in a while support our police rather than always attacking them.”

MacArthur is expected to return to court on Monday for the beginning of his sentencing.